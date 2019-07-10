Train services on Ghat section restored

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Train services on Sakleshpur-Subramanya road Ghat section, disrupted due to continuous slipping of loose soil along with boulders on tracks owing to incessant rains, have been restored on Wednesday morning with day time trains in the section running normally.

According to an official release, railway staff undertook massive restoration work at the location in hostile weather conditions to clear the slurry from the stretch of tracks between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road railway stations on the Ghat section.

Normal passenger train services on the section have resumed now.