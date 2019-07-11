Govt ‘targets’ Nimbalkar for wife’s resignation 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The ruling coalition, which failed to dissuade Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar from her decision to resign, has decided to ‘target’ her husband, senior IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar, sources said.

Hemant, who is currently IGP of CID, was abruptly transferred on Wednesday. The family suspects that this could be one of CM Kumaraswamy’s ploys.

The Congress, meanwhile, has started pressuring Anjali. Now, Anjali fears that her husband could be targeted by the government.

Sources close to Anjali said she has already decided to submit her resignation at the earliest. For the past few days, coalition leaders have persuaded her not to quit, but haven’t been successful. They added that Anjali had made up her mind to contest the by-elections on a BJP ticket.

Several Congress leaders were upset that Anjali was unwilling to stay. According to sources, several leaders from district are exerting pressure on her and her husband.

Few days ago, Anjali hinted that she would resign after seeing political developments in the state. It may be recalled that for the first time in the state’s history, Congress was able to win the Khanapur seat by fielding Anjali Nimbalkar in the 2018 assembly elections.