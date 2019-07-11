Karnataka is a failed gathbandhan experiment

Sudhanshu Trivedi By

Express News Service

The ongoing political crisis in Karnataka is nothing but a natural fait accompli of an unnatural alliance, which emerged out of a mischievous interpretation of mandate mathematics. The BJP, which was 7-8 short of a majority, did not have the mandate. The Congress, which was 38-40 seats short of a majority, had the mandate to manipulate, and JDS, which was 80 short of a majority, got the mandate to rule. In short, these mathematics of verdict was a mischievous manipulation by Congress and JDS, but it was not supported by physics -- the centre of gravity of the government was very weak, resulting in it crumbling.

Politically, this is nothing new. It’s not the first time that such an experiment has taken place between Congress and Janata Dal and failed. The first experiment failed with HD Deve Gowda at the Centre in March 1997. The second failed experiment between Congress and JDS was in January 2006 in Karnataka. This is the third in the series of experiments, like sequels in Hollywood horror movies. Regardless of this pathetic track record, the parties trying to blame the BJP and PM Modi is ridiculous.

The development in Karnataka is a tell-tale sign of what’s happening or has happened, to such alliances across the nation. The Mahagathbandhan, which took off from Bangaluru last year with great fanfare, is a crash landing. If I look from the national perspective, the imminent failure of the Karnataka gathbandhan could be termed as the swansong of Mahagathbandhan politics, which was stitched up to keep BJP at bay.

However, just for the record, even when the so-called alliance between Congress and JDS was somewhat alive and kicking, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was seen shedding tears over the decision to join hands with the Congress. He described the alliance with Congress like drinking venom. This event exposed the relationship between these two parties.

Besides this crisis, Congress is hit by a leadership crisis at the national level. But that’s another story. For the moment, let’s focus on Rahul Gandhi, whose status in the organization is still not clear. Recently, Rahul Gandhi, who apparently resigned from the post of party president, was heard complaining that no Congressmen followed him and put in their papers. Why then is Rahul Gandhi crying hoarse over the resignation spree in the Karnataka Congress? He should welcome the development after acknowledging his “missed judgment and failure”. Not only in Delhi but in Bengaluru too.

Bengaluru is considered to be the intellectual capital of India. To me, coming together of Congress and JDS to usurp the mandate was the biggest ever intellectual dishonesty committed on this state. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that karma was waiting for PM Modi. Today, one can clearly see how and who karma is catching up with.

I’m not going into the ego clash between Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar, Vokkaliga and Kuruba politics, divisive politics on Lingayats and reservation for Muslims. The nefariously divisive caste and communal regimentation seem to have been rejected by the people of Karnataka in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

If one wants to see India as a 21st-century economic superpower, with Bengaluru as its intellectual capital, then Karnataka has to shed such regressive politics and be part of the grand design to take India to the global forefront under Modi.

