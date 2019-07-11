Karnataka political crisis: Supreme Court directs 10 rebel MLAs to meet assembly speaker at 6 pm

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked ten rebel MLAs to meet assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar at 6 pm and convey the decision of their resignation to him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requested Speaker to take the decision on resignations today itself and slated the hearing for Friday.

The court also directed DGP Karnataka to provide adequate security to 10 MLAs on their arrival from Mumbai at Bangalore.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi appearing for MLA’s told the bench that, “I (MLA) wants to resign but surprisingly Speaker is not accepting it.” CJI says, “Nothing surprises us.”

In the petition, the MLAs stated that the Assembly Session is to begin from July 12, the same day that the MLA's have been asked to remain in person before the Speaker, which showed the "intent of the Speaker to disqualify the petitioners in a prejudged manner".

The MLAs further said that their resignations were in consonance with the rules and the provisions of the Constitution.

“The objection is clearly not warranted and appears to be an exercise to delay the proceedings, thereby giving room for the ruling dispensation to exert pressure on the MLAs who have tendered resignations,” the plea said.