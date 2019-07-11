Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Speaker moves SC as rebel MLAs fly back to Bengaluru

Pointing out that a time frame cannot be imposed on him, Speaker Ramesh Kumar approached the Supreme Court requesting a vacation on its order asking him to take a decision by midnight.

Published: 11th July 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar

Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | Sriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political showdown in Karnataka is reaching its climax but not without the intervention of the Supreme Court. Ten MLAs of the Congress-JDS coalition who were holed up in a Mumbai hotel boarded flights back to Karnataka after the apex court asked them to appear before Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Thursday.

On the day before the monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly begins, the rebel MLAs, whose resignations were deemed 'untenable' by the Speaker citing 'wrong format', will appear before him at 6 PM to apprise him of their decision to resign.

The court also asked the Speaker to take a decision on the resignations before midnight, further directing the Director General of police to provide adequate security to the MLAs when they appear before the Speaker. 

Pointing out that a time frame cannot be imposed on him, Speaker Ramesh Kumar also approached the Supreme Court requesting a vacation on its order on the pleas submitted by the rebel MLAs. While the Speaker sought for his petition to be heard immediately, the court refused to entertain the urgency of the petition. Ramesh Kumar's plea may now be heard on Friday along with the petitions of the rebel MLAs. 

ALSO READ: Punches in power corridor as coalition loses two more

Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday where the precarious situation of the government was under discussion. "Government is in a precarious position. This was discussed in the Cabinet. This is the seventh assault by the BJP on the state government. So far we have withstood such efforts but this time it is more precarious, I agree. But we have decided to brave this and try and convince the MLAs who resigned and do everything possible to save the government," said Krishna Byregowda, Minister, RDPR after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had categorically stated that there was no need for him to resign as of yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Speaker Karnataka Crisis Karnataka Political Crisis Congress-JDS coalition rebel MLAs
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp