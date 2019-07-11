Home States Karnataka

Now, fly from Mysuru to Goa, Hyderabad

With this, the total number of daily flights from the airport will touch five, with ten flight movements each day. The city already has flight services to Bengaluru and Chennai.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Busy days are ahead for the Mysuru airport at Mandakalli as the City of Palaces will get air link to Hyderabad, Kochi and Goa from July 19 under the Centre’s UDAN 3 scheme. Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will operate the flights.

“Unlike popular notion, an airport can aid in the socio-economic growth as well as every sector including industries in the area,” Mysuru airport director R Manjunath told reporters on Wednesday. He also said the new flights will help tourism.

The flight to Hyderabad will leave Mysuru at 7.20 pm and reach Hyderabad at 9.05 pm. In return, the flight will depart from Hyderabad at 6.05 am and reach Mysuru at 7.50 am.

The flight to Kochi will depart from Mysuru at 8.15 am and reach Kochi at 9.45 am and from Kochi, the flight will depart at 10.10 am and reach Mysuru at 11.40 am.

To Goa, the flight will depart from the city at 3.20 pm and reach Goa at 4.50 pm and from Goa, it will leave at 5.20 pm and reach Mysuru at 6.50 pm. According to Manjunath, the flights currently operating from the airport are doing well. 

Mysuru airport
