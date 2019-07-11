Home States Karnataka

Police enter colleges, ‘seize’ mobile phones from students

However, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad denied that the police seized cellphones from classrooms.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Reports of police seizing cellphones from students in some Uppinangady college campuses have shocked citizens, especially child activists, who opine that such measures will only have a negative impact on the student community.

Pictures published in some local newspapers and websites show the presence of policemen in uniform and armed with service revolvers inside classrooms as lecturers search bags of students for cellphones. Sources told TNIE that the cops made their way into Government First Grade College and Government PU College in Uppinangady on a request by heads of these two institutions to “discipline” students who bring cellphones to class. Over two dozen cellphones were reportedly seized during the raids, and the students were told to visit the police station along with their parents to collect them.

However, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad denied that the police seized cellphones from classrooms. He said they seized unaccounted cellphones from shops near colleges where they were deposited.

Meanwhile, experts have opined that the solution to the issue of students using cellphones lies in sensitising good parenting rather than blaming students and hence, authorities should refrain from such “shortcut measures that hardly serve any purpose”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp