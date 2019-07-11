Police enter colleges, ‘seize’ mobile phones from students

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Reports of police seizing cellphones from students in some Uppinangady college campuses have shocked citizens, especially child activists, who opine that such measures will only have a negative impact on the student community.

Pictures published in some local newspapers and websites show the presence of policemen in uniform and armed with service revolvers inside classrooms as lecturers search bags of students for cellphones. Sources told TNIE that the cops made their way into Government First Grade College and Government PU College in Uppinangady on a request by heads of these two institutions to “discipline” students who bring cellphones to class. Over two dozen cellphones were reportedly seized during the raids, and the students were told to visit the police station along with their parents to collect them.

However, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad denied that the police seized cellphones from classrooms. He said they seized unaccounted cellphones from shops near colleges where they were deposited.

Meanwhile, experts have opined that the solution to the issue of students using cellphones lies in sensitising good parenting rather than blaming students and hence, authorities should refrain from such “shortcut measures that hardly serve any purpose”.