Time to quit, Yeddyurappa tells Kumaraswamy

The Speaker has to accept the resignations. Let the Speaker complain to the President if he is not allowed to work. We are with him.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 01:43 PM

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and other party MLAs sit in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy losing his majority, there is no question of holding the assembly session from Friday, BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa said here on Wednesday.
Yeddyurappa, along with senior BJP members, met Governor Vajubai Vala on Wednesday afternoon, after they staged a protest at Vidhana Soudha.

Yeddyurappa told reporters that the Congress-JDS coalition numbers had come down to 103 and are likely to reduce further, whereas the BJP alone has 108 members. Since Kumaraswamy does not have a majority, he has to resign, he insisted.

He said they had urged the governor to direct the Speaker to accept the resignations of the MLAs who had resigned. On the Congress-JDS allegation of horse trading, he said the BJP had no role to play in the collapse. Congress and JDS MLAs themselves had resigned, as they were unhappy with their government.
Prior to reaching Raj Bhavan, BJP MLAs and MLCs had staged a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. Raising slogans against the coalition government, they demanded that Kumaraswamy should resign and Speaker Ramesh Kumar should accept the resignations of the coalition MLAs. 

Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said, “There is drought in the state, farmers are in distress. They are not bothered. We thought Kumaraswamy would resign soon after coming from US. Siddaramiah has no common sense... He has studied law, how can the Speaker not accept the resignations if the MLAs gave them on their own?”

Meanwhile, state party VP B Sriramulu said, “Last year, though BJP had a simple majority, Congress-JDS formed the government. We didn’t say anything. The Speaker has to accept the resignations. Let the Speaker complain to the President if he is not allowed to work. We are with him.”

  • l.s.mohandoss
    Yedurappais playing a dirty game to become C.M without any self respct
    23 hours ago reply
