Home States Karnataka

Will meet Azad if called, says Ramalinga Reddy

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who resigned as MLA on Monday, is open to the idea of negotiation. He said that if he is summoned by party leaders, he would go and meet them. 

Published: 11th July 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who resigned as MLA on Monday, is open to the idea of negotiation. He said that if he is summoned by party leaders, he would go and meet them. 

Reddy, who had been sulking, told TNIE that he had got a call from AICC Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday, and had clarified his position. He said, ‘’Many people are insinuating that I instigated these MLAs — ST Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Munirathna — to resign, but it is untrue.” He said that they came to speak to him, and he got carried away and joined them. He also claimed that he had not resigned from the party. Reddy’s resignation is spoken of as the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

Sources said the meltdown of the government began with a tussle between Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) Chairman Byrathi Basavaraj and Industries Minister K J George, regarding the transfer of an official of the KSDL. Byrathi and George had a heated argument over the issue and abused each other. The next day, Somashekar, Byrathi and Munirathna who are Siddaramaiah loyalists, sought his help, but Siddaramaiah stood by George. 

Stung by their leader, they went to meet heavyweight Ramalinga Reddy, who was deeply upset and empathised with them. The four MLAs marched to the Speaker’s office and resigned the next day. This snowballed and threatened the government. 

There was also talk that his daughter and MLA Sowmya Reddy would resign. But she said that she was not resigning. “I am here in my constituency, inaugurating an RO plant,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy Ghulam Nabi Azad
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp