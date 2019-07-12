Home States Karnataka

Govt will set up panel to look into hiking ST quota

The cabinet also decided to withdraw the Act passed by both Houses of the legislature on trifurcation of the BBMP which is pending before the Union Government.  

Published: 12th July 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 05:04 AM

Karnataka RDPR minister Krishna Byre Gowda attends a Cabinet briefing at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the political turmoil, the state government has decided to constitute a commission to look into the demand for increasing reservation for Scheduled Tribes from 3.3% to 7.5%, based on their population. 

Panchayat Raj Minister Krishne Byre Gowda told reporters after the cabinet meeting here on Thursday that Deputy CM G Parameshwara, who had called on the striking Valmiki community members, had promised to look into their demands. Following this, the cabinet has authorised the CM to constitute a commission to look into the demand. 

Krishna Byre Gowda said the Centre has not given its nod to the Act for the past four years and hence the state cannot discuss other options. Clarifying that the government has not rejected the BS Patil committee recommendations on division of the Palike, he said the government will look at other possibilities to implement it.

The cabinet also approved funds of Rs 50 crore for setting up a sewage treatment plant and laying underground drainage pipes to stop untreated sewage from entering Hesaraghatta lake. Three tender packages for white-topping of roads at a cost of Rs 576 crore were also approved, he said. Clarifying that the cabinet sub-committee has not taken decision on the Jindal land transfer issue, he added that the government is not in a hurry at this juncture and that the committee has sought full details.

The government also met a long-standing demand to increase untied grants for zilla and taluk panchayats. It was decided to increase the grants for ZPs from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore based on geographical area and population while it will be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for taluk panchayats.

The cabinet also gave administrative approval to take up modernisation of the 95 km-long right bank canal of the Upper Krishna project at a cost of Rs 700 crore. For the first phase of the project, Rs 350 crore has been released. It also cleared filling up of 28 tanks in Bagepalli, some lakes in Srirangapatna, Somanahalla in Hassan, Alamera in Vijayapura and also a scheme to provide 24x7 water supply to Bailahongal.

The government also sanctioned Rs 25.5 crore for encouraging potato cultivation with financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per hectare towards seeds, nutrition and plant protection. It also will give Rs 10,000 per hectare to encourage cultivation of minor millets.

A new guest house for devotees visiting Tirumala will be built at a cost of Rs 25 crore while Rs 32 crore has been allocated for development of kalayanis (stepped wells) at Melukote in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district.

