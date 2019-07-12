Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Expect coalition government to collapse in next 2-3 days, says Yeddyurappa

A BJP source, considering the crisis, suggested that this delicate situation could drag on longer, and that one cannot be sure of what happens next.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo| EPS)

BENGALURU: Even as resignations of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs has put the government in a precarious position, the opposition is all set to corner Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his government during the Budget session of the state legislature on Friday.

Meanwhile, the party has decided not to move the no-confidence motion on Friday, and will instead wait for the Supreme Court order.

While the party has decided to take part in the proceedings to pay homage to deceased members of the House at the start of the session, it is unlikely to allow any other proceeding to continue, thereafter.

“With resignations of (rebel) MLAs, this government has been reduced to a minority and they have no right to continue with House proceedings. We will demand the Chief Minister’s resignation,” said a senior BJP leader.

The party’s strategy to take on the government was discussed during the BJP legislature party meeting held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday evening, and at another meeting of BJP members will be held on Friday morning.

“It was decided in the meeting that we will participate in the proceedings to pay homage to deceased members and thereafter raise a storm in the House over numbers,” a party leader said.

The BJP has 105 members in the House and the party also enjoys the support of two independents, taking the number to 107. However, it is still being cautious, as they do not want to be seen as “opportunistic.’’

The party has decided to wait for the SC order on the petition filed by rebels seeking direction to the Speaker to accept their resignations, before taking any further action. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, said party state president B S Yeddyurappa. Yeddyurappa, however, does not give the current government too much time, expecting it to collapse in the next few days. “I give them two-three days more.” 

Yeddyurappa said, “The goondagiri in Karnataka, goondagiri against MLAs has been noted. The entire state saw how MLA Sudhakar was held by the collar and dragged.’’

He said he would go to Delhi and discuss the issue with party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in about four days. 

Yeddyurappa Karnataka Karnataka Crisis BJP Congress-JDS HD Kumaraswamy
