Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Man who keeps netas in sparkling whites hopes coalition government doesn’t fall

It’s not only Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who’s praying that the Assembly session starts on Friday, and runs its course.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

A dhobi hangs crisp white shirts outside the Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru on Thursday. | (Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not only Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy who’s praying that the Assembly session starts on Friday, and runs its course. The dhobi at Legislators’ Home (LH), too, wants the budget session to go off without a hitch. 

For Ravi Kumar V, political buzz translates into biz, and the present crisis has seen a sharp spike in the number of visitors at the LH. The three buildings at the LH has rooms for MLAs, MLCs, MPs and former legislators and parliamentarians. 

With intense politicking through the past week, most of the rooms have been booked up by netas and their hangers-on from the three parties, whose activity includes staging protests. A senior BJP leader’s aide, who did not wish to reveal his identity, said, “On normal days, our leader wears one set of clothes the whole day. With protests and dharnas, he needs another pair with all the sweat and grime.” 

The crisply starched white ensemble, handed down by tradition and said to represent “purity”, has inspired much debate on its relevance in today’s political scenario. But our politicos, who prefer their whites even during dharnas, ensure that Ravi Kumar (60) has laundry loads of work. 

Located in cellar of LH building 2, his Lakshmi Laundry Service is working to capacity. On a normal day, they get 75 sets of clothes — which could include shirt, trouser, towel, kurta and even waistcoat — but on special occasions like the ongoing resignation drama, or during the session, volumes increase to 125-150 sets a day. 

Regular customers include Raibag MLA Aihole Duryodhan Mahalingappa, Manvi MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak, Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty, MLCs including Basavaraj Horatti, former MLC V S Ugrappa and many more. 

“We get cotton, silk and khadi clothes, and most of them cannot be washed in the machine, so we wash them manually,’’ he said. Apart from washing power and soap, they use bleach, starch and soda for the blinding white, crisp effect. 

It was his late father, CP Venugopal, who set up a dhobi shop in Nagarthpet, but in the late 1960s, an MLA who was a regular customer, suggested that he move to the then newly constructed LH. “So my father started his business here. He passed away in 1974 and I took over,” said Ravi Kumar. 

Ravi Kumar has eight employees, four wash the clothes and four iron them. His overheads include Rs 24,000 as monthly rent, Rs 8,000 towards the power bill, Rs 4,000 for water, apart from salaries.

But while costs are rising, customers are dwindling, says Ravi. “Earlier, MLAs, MLCs and MPs would stay here, so we had more work. Now, many prefer to stay in star hotels or their own properties in Bengaluru. So we look forward to assembly sessions, when there is high footfall. We hope the government doesn’t fall,” he added wistfully.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka Crisis Ramesh Kumar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp