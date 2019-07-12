Home States Karnataka

KSOU’s study materials on YouTube soon: VC

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The study materials of the courses offered by Karnataka State Open University will soon be available on YouTube, said Vidyashankar S, vice-chancellor of KSOU. 

Addressing media persons in the city on Thursday, he said there were some issues pertaining to the university between 2013 - 15 but they had been resolved and the university is back to normalcy. 

“The process of uploading course materials of the university onto YouTube have commenced. They will be made available to students from January nest year. All 50 courses offered by the university will have their material available online, prepared by various experts. These will run into 46 to 50 hours study materials and will be helpful to students since they can access these lessons through their mobile phones,” he said. 
During a phone-in programme with students, the authorities intimated the university that it should conduct placement drives.

A placement cell has been created and IAS - IPS coaching centre expert Sathyanarayana has been appointed as the placement officer. Job melas will be held in the university soon, the VC said. 

The university is also working on its online portal. Currently, the students can use the online portal for admissions, paying fees but  it will be upgraded, wherein the students can get their documents and study materials will also be despatched to their doorsteps soon, he said. 
The university has been recognised by ODL of UGC till the year 2023. 

Varsity to issue provisional degree certificates
Mangaluru: KSOU vice-chancellor Vidyashankar S said that the university will issue provisional degree certificates to students who have completed their under-graduate and post-graduate courses from this centre during the academic years 2013-14 to 2015-16.  The Karnataka High Court  directed KSOU to issue provisional certificates to 95,000 students.

