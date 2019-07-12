Landslides, floods hit normal life in Uttara Kannada dist

Home States Karnataka

The NH-63 Ankola-Hubballi highway near Ramanaguli village was blocked for six hours following a landslide | express

By Arunkumar Huralimath 
Express News Service

KARWAR: Heavy rain that has been lashing Uttara Kannada district for the last two days has caused havoc in several villages in Ankola, Yellapur, Bhatkal and other taluks.

Landslides, highway blockades and floods have hit normal life. The district administration has evacuated people from an island-village in Ankola taluk.

A landslide was reported on NH-63 Ankola-Hubballi highway near Ramanaguli village, Ankola taluk, on the wee hours of Thursday affecting traffic for more than six-and-a-half hours. A lorry that was parked near the landslide spot was damaged and its driver sustained injuries. Ankola police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and three earthmovers were deployed to clear the debris. Officials and staffers of various departments camped at Ramanaguli until the road was cleared. 

Meanwhile, the police diverted vehicles through Sirsi and a village road near Madangeri. Another landslide was reported at a road connecting a private hotel at Sunkasal near Ramanaguli. Following the incident, the road was flooded with rainwater affecting traffic.

A road that connects Dabguli village from Arebail in Yellapur taluk was blocked for two days after a landslide on Wednesday. The villagers of Dabguli took the forest route to reach Arebail. The officials of Yellapur taluk tried to visit the spot, but couldn’t as a tree was uprooted blocking the road. 

Ramkrishna Hegde of Dabguli said last summer the road was asphalted. The contractor laid the tar road without leaving a small inch of land on the roadside. Heavy vehicular movement and vibration at the narrow road might have caused the landslide, he suspected. He said roadwork has to be done in a scientific manner, else such landslides will continue to occur.

Meanwhile, the overflowing Nadibag river caused flood-like situation in Dandebag island village of Ankola taluk. The taluk administration evacuated around 200 people and shifted them to rehabilitation centres in nearby villages. Agriculture land at Jooga and Agragona villages were also inundated.  

Hundreds of electricity poles were uprooted following heavy rain. Villages in Bhatkal and other taluks have spent days without electricity. Rivers and streams in the district are overflowing.

