This Udupi girl fought all odds to become a magistrate 

Published: 12th July 2019 05:38 AM

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Hailing from a humble background from a village in Karkala taluk, Udupi district, Nasira Banu has succeeded in realising her goal of becoming a judicial magistrate. 

Nasira had recently passed the exam and is waiting for her appointment letter. Her father Aliyabba runs a driving school and her mother Nebisa is a home-maker. 

Nasira will be the first in her family to become a judge. “I studied in a Kannada medium school. But realised soon that I need to master the English language to achieve my goal ... I studied the language. All this was possible owing to my hardwork. My parents, too, motivated me” Nasira said. Aliyabba told The New Indian Express that he was happy that his daughter was the first in the family to become a judge. “I have survived days of poverty ... but never stopped encouraging my daughter. Today, I feel happy about her achievement,’’ he said.

The couple’s two other daughters are married and their son is working in Qatar. Nasira did her PU from Government PU College, Bajagoli. Then she did her LLB from Vaikunta Baliga College of Law, Kunjibettu, Udupi, in 2010.

She practiced as an assistant under Advocate K Vijendra Kumar in Karkala. Since 2015, she has been working as an assistant under advocate G Murulidhar Bhat in Karkala. ‘’I grew up like any other child in a village called Nallur in Bajagoli in Karkala. But my focus was always on my goal,’’ said Nasira when asked about her childhood. Nasira had the final round of interview for her selection as a judge on June 13.  

