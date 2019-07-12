Home States Karnataka

Udupi: Masked man kidnaps child; police launch manhunt

In a shocking incident reported from Kumti Beru in Yedamogge village, of Kundapur taluk, a one-year-old girl was kidnapped by a masked man early on Thursday.

By Express News Service

The man allegedly entered the house and grabbed the child as her mother was sleeping beside her. The kidnapper reportedly waded through Kubja River with the girl to escape to Hosangadi, the girl’s mother told the police. She said that when the man entered her house, she woke up to the sound of his footsteps.

Rekha told the police that she protested when he lifted the sleeping child, however, he managed to extricate the child from the mother’s arms. She said that she chased the man along with her five-year-old and even jumped into the river, but could not catch him as the river was in spate.
Parents do not have any knowledge as to why the perpetrator targeted their daughter. 

