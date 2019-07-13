Five more Karnataka MLAs move Supreme Court

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Five more Karnataka MLAs on Saturday moved the Supreme Court of India seeking a direction to the state Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.

The MLAs who moved the apex court are Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna, and Anand Singh.

The Supreme Court will hear their petition on July 16, Tuesday, along with other ten MLAs' petitions.

These five MLAs moved the top court after their resignations were not accepted by the Assembly Speaker.

A political crisis is brewing in the state of Karnataka after ten MLAs resigned from the Assembly.

The Speaker has not yet accepted the resignations.

