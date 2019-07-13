Home States Karnataka

Five more Karnataka MLAs move Supreme Court

The MLAs who moved the apex court are Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna, and Anand Singh.

Published: 13th July 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Roshan Baig

Suspended Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig (File | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Five more Karnataka MLAs on Saturday moved the Supreme Court of India seeking a direction to the state Assembly Speaker to accept their resignations.

The MLAs who moved the apex court are Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna, and Anand Singh.

The Supreme Court will hear their petition on July 16, Tuesday, along with other ten MLAs' petitions.

These five MLAs moved the top court after their resignations were not accepted by the Assembly Speaker.

A political crisis is brewing in the state of Karnataka after ten MLAs resigned from the Assembly.

The Speaker has not yet accepted the resignations.

READ HERE | Karnataka Congress MLA Nagaraj who quit says 'reconsidering resignation' 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Crisis rebel MLAs rebel Congress MLAs Kumaraswamy Congress JDU coalition
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp