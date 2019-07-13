Karnataka Congress MLA Nagaraj who quit says 'reconsidering resignation' 

By ANI

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he would seek a trust vote in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Congress leaders on Saturday seem to have managed to convince one of its rebel MLA, MTB Nagaraj.

Nagaraj assured his party leaders that he will consider their request to withdraw his resignation.

Resignations by 16 Congress and JDS MLAs and two independent MLAs have pushed the government to the brink and the BJP is demanding the CM's resignation.

After senior Congress leaders including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar held a marathon meeting with him at his residence in Bengaluru, Nagaraj said he will consider the party leaders request to withdraw the resignation.

Bengaluru: Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj met Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah, at the latter's residence. Congress MLA Zameer Khan also present pic.twitter.com/UynvODAUBq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

"I have submitted resignation due to some differences within the party and such differences will be there in all political parties," Nagaraj told reporters after senior Congress leaders met him.

Nagaraj said he will also hold talks with rebel MLA Dr K Sudhakar to convince him to withdraw his resignation. Congress is trying to reach out to all its rebel MLAs.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too is said to have spoken to Nagaraj over the phone today morning and asked him to withdraw his resignation. Nagaraj had on several occasions had claimed that Siddaramaiah is his leader, who had made him minister in the coalition government.

BJP leaders, however, claimed that none of the rebel MLAs will reconsider their decision and withdraw the resignation. "They have submitted resignation to the Speaker and have also approached the SC seeking direction to the Speaker to accept their resignation. None of them will reconsider their decision," said a

senior BJP leader.