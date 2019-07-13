Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Protests rage in Belagavi over Congress MLA’s resignation

Protesters condemned the BJP's ongoing attempts to destabilise the government by resorting to horse-trading.

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Disgruntled Congress MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, from Athani, is in a dilemma over being close friends with another rebel Congress MLA, Ramesh Jarkiholi, and his desire to stay with the Congress. His close association with his mentor (Jarkiholi) has forced him to resign, Kumathalli’s associates say.

His decision to quit has not gone down well with the people of his constituency, who gathered in large numbers to stage protests in the town on Thursday. A big rally also was taken out by them with the message, “Kumathalli come back home.’’

For more than two hours, the protesters blocked a state highway that passes through Athani town, urging their leader not to resign.

Protestors were also heard screaming, “Quit resort politics and work for your constituency, don’t resign and start working for people to come back home and fulfil your promises.” 

Former Congress MLA Shahjajan Dongargaon touched the feat of Prakash Kumathalli, Mahesh’s bother, requesting him to bring the latter back from Mumbai.  

Protesters condemned the BJP’s ongoing attempts to destabilise the government by resorting to horse-trading. When they attempted to surround Kumathalli’s house, police prevented them, which led to a massive traffic jam for more than two hours.

Protesters, headed by Dongargaon, submitted a memorandum to Kumathalli’s brother, in which they appealed to the MLA to not run away and resign, as the people of Athani voted for the after a gap of 15 years.

Due to the BJP MLAs’ failure to develop Athani, people voted Congress this time around. When the MLA has a good chance to develop the constituency, it is unfortunate that he is staying away and bent upon resigning, read the memorandum.

They also demanded that the Speaker not accept Kumathalli’s resignation.

