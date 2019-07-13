New passenger train between Goa, Belagavi from July 20

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Indian Railways is all set to introduce a new train between Belagavi and Goa this month. The operational timetable has been given to the railway authorities and the senior railway officials have been conducting inspections on the route between Belagavi and Vasco. The inaugural train will be flagged off from Vasco station on July 20.

As per the timetable, the passenger train will depart Belagavi station at 6.20 am and reach Vasco at 12.40 pm. The same train will leave Vasco at 3.55 pm and reach Belagavi by 9.25 pm.

The railways have decided to run the train bi-weekly (on Fridays and Saturdays). Depending on the response, the authorities are expected to run the train daily. Speaking to TNIE, a senior railway official said that the train was supposed to be launched in the second week of July, but it was deferred.

“We have been contemplating providing space for a new rake which will travel between Belagavi and Goa. Railway officials added that the passenger trains running between Hubballi and Belagavi will be used for the journey between Goa and Belagavi.

No stop at Dudhsagar

The new train will not have any stop at the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls which is currently banned for visitors after series of accidents were reported a few years ago claiming lives of tourists and damaging railway property. “As of now, there is no stop between Castle Rock and Colem of Goa. If the forest department and tourism department of Goa agrees for a stop at Dudhsagar, then the demand can be considered,” a railway official noted.