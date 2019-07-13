Tunga water to be released into right, left canals

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: With the monsoon gaining pace in Shivamogga district, it has been decided to release water into right and left bank canals from the Tunga dam at Gajanur on Monday.

In a press release, Water Resources Department has stated that water will release in the morning on Monday. The department has asked people not to indulge in agriculture or other activities near the canals at the time of water release. The department has also requested the people not to let their cattle near the canals and shift them to safer places.

Meanwhile, the district received a total of 64.8 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am on Friday, stated a press release issued by the district administration. While Shivamogga taluk got 1.4 mm of rainfall,Bhadravathi got 4.4 mm, Thirthahalli 7.2 mm, Sagar 8 mm, Shikaripura 10.2 mm, Sorab 12 mm and Hosanagara 21.5 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the downpour has resulted in water level in most of the dams going up. The water level in Linganamakki dam in Sagar taluk on Friday was 1,764.60 ft as against the full capacity of 1,819 feet. While the inflow was 14,036 cusecs, the outflow was 1,593 cusecs. The water level in Bhadra dam at Lakkavalli was 133.60 feet as against its full capacity of 186 feet. While the inflow was 6,617 cusecs, the outflow was 205 cusecs. The water level in Tunga dam at Gajanur was 584.24 feet as against the full level of 588.24 feet.