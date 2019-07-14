Hope rises for HDK ss Congress cajoles rebels

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy declaring that he is willing to face a vote of confidence which may happen sometime next week, the Congress on Saturday got busy wooing back its rebel lawmakers. The party even managed to convince one of them, while working out strategies to bring back the others to save the 13 month-old coalition government.

Not to be outdone, BJP too is reaching out to some of the rebel Congress MLAs with renewed vigour, to ensure that they do not have a change of heart. The Supreme Court directive to Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo on the petiton of the rebel MLAs till Tuesday has come as a breather for the coalition government which was on the brink of collapse after 18 MLAs, including two independents, resigned.

Racing against time to save the government, the coalition’s troubleshooter and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, along with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameswara, met rebel Congress MLA M T B Nagaraj in the wee hours on Saturday and held marathon meetings to convince him to withdraw his resignation. Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah too held a separate meeting with Nagaraj. Late in the evening, the Hosakote MLA announced that he will withdraw his resignation.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah met with MLA M T B Nagaraj and minister Zameer Ahmed Khan at his house in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

The party is hopeful that dissident leaders Ramalinga Reddy and Roshan Baig will also follow suit.

Meanwhile, the party leaders are trying to reach out to Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar. Siddaramaiah also held a telephonic conversation with the MLA and has assigned his close confidant H C Mahadevappa to bring the Chikkaballapur MLA back into the party fold.

Knowing that a Herculean task lies ahead of it, if it has to bring back those holed up in Mumbai, the Congress has opened two channels to get in touch with them. Two separate teams have been assigned the task. On Saturday, the 10 rebel MLAs, escorted by the police, meanwhile visited the Saibaba temple in Shirdi.

‘Whip applies to rebels too till resignations are accepted’

To ensure that numbers are on its side, Congress has issued whip to all its MLAs and the rebels have been warned of disqualification. Party leaders are confident that they can surpass the half-way mark if the Supreme Court takes some more time to decide on the petition of the rebels as the Speaker has raised larger Constitutional issues and apprised the court of the pending disqualification petitions against three MLAs, including Ramesh Jarkiholi.

However, sources pointed out that the rebels, whose petition is pending before the Supreme Court, are in touch with legal experts to find out if the whip applies to them as they have submitted their resignations beforehand. One of the rebel MLAs claimed that at this point of time, they are not members of the Assembly. Senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the 10 rebel MLAs in the Supreme Court, in his opinion, stated that the court order restraining the Speaker from deciding on the resignations covers the whip too.

However, Congress leader V S Ugrappa argued that the whip applies to the rebels too as they continue to be members of the House till their resignations are accepted. The MLAs have already violated the whip by staying away from the legislature session, he stressed. But former state Advocate General Ashok Haranahalli referred to a Kerala High Court ruling which said the members cannot be disqualified after submitting their resignation.

Meanwhile, the BJP is still bullish on defeating the trust vote. Party state president and opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa said the people of Karnataka want the coalition government to go. Party leaders also held a meeting to take stock of the situation, and also to thwart any attempt at reverse poaching by the ruling coalition.