Karnataka crisis: BJP to push for trust vote on Monday
The BJP will press Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to seek the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Monday, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said on Saturday.
Published: 14th July 2019 06:07 AM | Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:20 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The BJP will press Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to seek the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Monday, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said on Saturday.
“At the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday morning, we will advise that the CM’s commitment should be fulfilled,” he said.
Yeddyurappa said it was better for Kumaraswamy to resign and allow a new government to take over to work.