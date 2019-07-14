Karnataka crisis: BJP to push for trust vote on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP will press Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to seek the vote of confidence in the Assembly on Monday, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said on Saturday.



“At the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Monday morning, we will advise that the CM’s commitment should be fulfilled,” he said.

Yeddyurappa said it was better for Kumaraswamy to resign and allow a new government to take over to work.