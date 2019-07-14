Home States Karnataka

This octogenarian refuses to take a break, plans to dig more ponds in Mandya

Kaamegowda is credited with greening an entire hillside at Daasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, an effort that took him four decades and culminated in 14 ponds.

Published: 14th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kamegowda has built 14 ponds on the Kundinibetta hill in Mandya district. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kaamegowda is 83 years old now. But that has not stopped the octogenarian. He has no plans of hanging up his boots. After digging 14 ponds on the hillock at Dasanadoddi, a remote village in Mandya district, he is now planning to take up digging of four more ponds. Last year in July, The New Indian Express had carried a report about Kamegowda, a shepherd, who created 14 ponds in his village. He is credited with greening an entire hillside at Daasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, an effort that took him four decades and culminated in 14 ponds being developed and maintained by him. 

These ponds are filled with water all year round — even during the scorching summers. When there is deficit in monsoon in South Interior Karnataka at present, including Mandya, these ponds stay filled with water. All thanks to his efforts. The idea to dig and maintain hillside ponds was triggered when he was tending his cattle and saw animals and birds struggling on the Kundinibetta Hill due to lack of water. Even at this age, Kaamegowda wants to builds four more ponds on the same hill.

“I have already identified four places at the hill, but work has to start. I will have an eye operation, and once it is done, I will take up these works,” he said. Ask him about his age, he says, “I don’t know about the age. Till my last breath, I can only think of lakes and digging new ones.” 

A few months back, the state government awarded him the Karnataka Rajyotsava for which he also got a little cash award. When asked about how he will manage to dig the new ponds, Gowda said he has some money, but definitely not sufficient to cover the cost to dig all four ponds. “I will look for people who can help me either with money or men and machinery,’’ he added. 

Kaamegowda also has a few tips for drinking water-hit Bengaluru. “Why don’t you dig bigger pits and ponds wherever land is available. Let it rain; after a few showers, water starts recharging and one fine day, the pond will get water. If you do it, there is no need to get water from other districts.’’

TAGS
Karnataka farmer Mandya Ponds water conservation
Water Crisis
