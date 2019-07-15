Karnataka MLAs in Mumbai may skip trust vote on July 18

Home States Karnataka

According to a source, the MLAs do not see any reason to be present at the floor test as they are firm on their resignations.

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday

The dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Karnataka MLAs camping at a hotel in Mumbai may skip the confidence motion moved by the southern state's Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on July 18, sources said.

The Karnataka rebel MLAs in Mumbai are unlikely to fly to Bengaluru on Thursday when the Congress-JD(S) government would face the floor test, a source involved in coordinating the stay of the legislators here said.

The MLAs staying at the Mumbai luxury hotel have submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker.

They do not see any reason to be present at the floor test as they are firm on their resignations, the source said.

Three to four more Karnataka MLAs are likely to switch to BJP but won't be coming to Mumbai, the source said.

Meanwhile, the rebel Karnataka MLAs staying at the Mumbai hotel wrote to the city police chief, saying they don't want to meet Mallikarjun Kharge or any other Congress leader.

There were speculations that Kharge, some other senior Congress leaders and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy may visit the hotel in Powai where the rebel legislators are put up.

In the letter to Mumbai police chief, the rebel MLAs said they have "absolutely no intention of meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any other Congress dignitary".

The MLAs said they feel threatened and requested the police to stop any Congress leader from meeting them.

Fifteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka, including those of the Congress, JD(S) and Independents, are staying at the hotel.

