Congress rebel MLAs won’t relent: Former Union minister V Srinivas Prasad

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Union minister V Srinivas Prasad predicted that the coalition government is on its way out, as all the rebel MLAs are unwilling to return to their parties.

Speaking to media in Mysuru on Sunday, Prasad said there was no mutual respect and co-ordination among the coalition leaders. “They spent one year targeting each other when the state is facing its worst drought,” he said.

The veteran Dalit leader said his friend A H Vishwanath was humiliated by both the JDS and Congress. “As a JDS state president, Vishwanath was not made a member of the co-ordination committee,” Prasad said.

He also claimed that the BJP, under Yeddyurappa’s leadership, will be a stable government.