Licensed arms from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru misused for hunting

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who have taken arms licences for self-protection in Chikkamagaluru district have been misusing them to hunt wild animals in its neighbouring district, Chitradurga.

Five habitual offenders were arrested on Sunday for hunting wild boars in Hosadurga taluk in Chitradurga district. They were caught red-handed by forest officials with 15 kgs of boar meat, three guns and a revolver with ammunition.

The arrested include, Eshwar, Pratap Gowda, Rakesh, H N Dileep and Krishnegowda. They were remanded to judicial custody for ten days.

Licenced gun-holders from the neighbouring district have been misusing them to hunt wild animals in Amrit Mahal Kaval limits, said officials. Police are likely to book the accused under the Indian Arms Act for misuse of arms.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, RFO Hosadurga, Pradeep Pawar said, there is rampant hunting in Chikkamagaluru and people with licensed guns are foraying into Hosadurga.

“The Amrit Mahal Kaval lands, falling under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, have no protection. ”

When licensed guns are used for hunting, it is a violation of the Arms Act, says wildlife conservationist G Veeresh. “Police should cancel such gun licences.”

The RFO added, “The five offenders are from the neighbouring district. A lot of arms and ammunition have made it easier for hunting. We have booked them under Wildlife Protection Act for killing schedule III animals.”

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway as the Kaval lands bordering Chikkamagaluru has been attracting hunters of all hues.