Home States Karnataka

Licensed arms from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru misused for hunting

Licenced gun-holders from the neighbouring district have been misusing them to hunt wild animals in Amrit Mahal Kaval limits, said officials.

Published: 16th July 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Licensed pistol, arms. ammunition

For representational purposes

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: People who have taken arms licences for self-protection in Chikkamagaluru district have been misusing them to hunt wild animals in its neighbouring district, Chitradurga.

Five habitual offenders were arrested on Sunday for hunting wild boars in Hosadurga taluk in Chitradurga district. They were caught red-handed by forest officials with 15 kgs of boar meat, three guns and a revolver with ammunition.

The arrested include, Eshwar, Pratap Gowda, Rakesh, H N Dileep and Krishnegowda. They were remanded to judicial custody for ten days.

Licenced gun-holders from the neighbouring district have been misusing them to hunt wild animals in Amrit Mahal Kaval limits, said officials. Police are likely to book the accused under the Indian Arms Act for misuse of arms.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, RFO Hosadurga, Pradeep Pawar said, there is rampant hunting in Chikkamagaluru and people with licensed guns are foraying into Hosadurga.

“The Amrit Mahal Kaval lands, falling under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, have no protection. ”

When licensed guns are used for hunting, it is a violation of the Arms Act, says wildlife conservationist G Veeresh. “Police should cancel such gun licences.”

The RFO added, “The five offenders are from the neighbouring district. A lot of arms and ammunition have made it easier for hunting. We have booked them under Wildlife Protection Act for killing schedule III animals.”

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway as the Kaval lands bordering Chikkamagaluru has been attracting hunters of all hues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Chikkamagaluru Chikkamagaluru licensed arms
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp