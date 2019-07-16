‘Political puja' in Karnataka's Arali Munishwara temple ahead of trust vote 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tiny 100-year-old temple inside Vidhana Soudha premises is witnessing a surge in devotees, especially in the last one week, seeking favours of a different kind these days.

Used to government employees or other visitors who come to seek blessings for transfers or promotions, the temple, located between the Vidhana Soudha and the Vikasa Soudha, is now being frequented by supporters of BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and the raging political crisis is the reason.

“They come here and ask me to do ashtottara puja, praying for their neta to be the CM of Karnataka. More number of pujas are being done seeking blessings for Yeddyurappa to become the chief minister,’’ M R Subramanya Shastri, the priest of the temple, says.

The temple, located next to Arali mara (Ficus religiosa or sacred fig tree), is famously known as the Arali Munishwara temple.

It also has a political history, if the priest is to be believed as he says that leaders who do not visit the shrine do not remain in power for long.

“Last year, when Yeddyurappa took oath, he had plans to visit the temple to take blessings. We had made preparations. But instead of coming here, he went directly to the CM’s chambers. Within 55 hours of taking oath, he lost the post. On the other hand, Kumaraswamy, who had come for a protest near the Gandhi statue, had darshan of Munishwara along with G T Devegowda. Blessings went in his favour and he became the CM,’’ he says.

The temple is a tiny place, where the idols are underground, and devotees have to go down for performing puja.

There is Shiva Linga and also idols of Nagadevatha and Balamuri Ganesha. It is open between 9.30 am and 7 pm, except on Saturdays and Sundays.

Police and fire personnel take care of th temple, which has no doors.

When the political situation is stable, every day, hundreds of devotees, most of them government employees, visit the temple to offer puja, be it for an appropriate transfer, or promotion, or even solutions to office problems. They even come looking for resolutions to personal issues like marital problems.

“There is Sankalpa Prarthane puja, where devotees pray to God to fulfil their wishes. Once their wishes are fulfilled, they come back for another puja, in gratitude or thanksgiving,’’ Shastri says.

On the temple’s history, he explains, “This place was a forest. We do not have the exact date when the temple was constructed and opened for devotees.”