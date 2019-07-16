Relief for Karnataka MP DK Suresh in illegal mining case

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court has rejected two separate applications filed by investigation officers, seeking extension of the period of limitation in a case against parliamentarian D K Suresh.

The court’s decision comes as a major relief to Suresh, accused of involvement in illegal mining of multicoloured stones in a reserve forest area in Kanakapura.

The court closed further proceedings of these cases against the MP from Bengaluru Rural.

The applications had been filed under section 473 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows the court to take cognisance of an offence after the period of limitation is over.

Suresh’s counsel contended that there was a delay of more than 11 years and 2 months in filing the charge sheet in the first case.

In its decision, the court observed that the prosecution was not able to explain the delay properly. Similarly, in the second case, there was a delay of 3 years and 11 months in filing chargesheet against Suresh.

The affidavits filed with the applications, by the forest department stated that officials who registered the crime were transferred while some had retired.

It also contended that some documents were missing, leading to the delay in investigation.

However, Judge Ramachandra D Huddar, of the special court dealing with criminal cases pertaining to elected MPs/MLAs, said, “The misfortune of the forest department in misplacing the record should never become the misfortune of the accused, and if anybody is to be blamed, the authorities of the department alone are to be blamed for misplacement of records.”

“In view of the government order also, the restrictions with regard to the conducting of mining within a radius of 100 meters of forest land is cancelled. Therefore, there is no substance in the arguments of the Public Prosecutor,” the Special Court said.