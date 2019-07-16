Home States Karnataka

Relief for Karnataka MP DK Suresh in illegal mining case

The court’s decision comes as a major relief to Suresh, accused of involvement in illegal mining of multicoloured stones in a reserve forest area in Kanakapura.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MP DK Suresh

Karnataka MP DK Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court has rejected two separate applications filed by investigation officers, seeking extension of the period of limitation in a case against parliamentarian D K Suresh.

The court’s decision comes as a major relief to Suresh, accused of involvement in illegal mining of multicoloured stones in a reserve forest area in Kanakapura.

The court closed further proceedings of these cases against the MP from Bengaluru Rural.

The applications had been filed under section 473 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which allows the court to take cognisance of an offence after the period of limitation is over.

Suresh’s counsel contended that there was a delay of more than 11 years and 2 months in filing the charge sheet in the first case.

In its decision, the court observed that the prosecution was not able to explain the delay properly. Similarly, in the second case, there was a delay of 3 years and 11 months in filing chargesheet against Suresh.

The affidavits filed with the applications, by the forest department stated that officials who registered the crime were transferred while some had retired.

It also contended that some documents were missing, leading to the delay in investigation.

However, Judge Ramachandra D Huddar, of the special court dealing with criminal cases pertaining to elected MPs/MLAs, said, “The misfortune of the forest department in misplacing the record should never become the misfortune of the accused, and if anybody is to be blamed, the authorities of the department alone are to be blamed for misplacement of records.”

“In view of the government order also, the restrictions with regard to the conducting of mining within a radius of 100 meters of forest land is cancelled. Therefore, there is no substance in the arguments of the Public Prosecutor,” the Special Court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka DK Suresh DK Suresh illegal mining case
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp