Supreme Court to hear plea of five more Karnataka Congress rebel MLAs

MANDYA: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear the plea of five more rebel Congress MLAs, along with the pending petition of 10 legislators seeking direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they also be made party to the pending petition, which is to be heard on Tuesday.

Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka had moved the Supreme Court on July 13, against the Speaker not accepting their resignations.

These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

Apart from the question of maintainability of the writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the MLAs, the Supreme Court had said it needs to address whether the Speaker is obligated to decide on disqualification proceedings, before accepting the resignation of legislators.

Counsel for the rebel MLAs had contended that the Speaker has not decided on the resignation of the lawmakers to bind them with the party whip, and disqualify them from membership if they violate the whip on the floor of the House.