Home States Karnataka

Glowing fungi in deep forests of Western Ghats latest entry to bucket list of wildlife photographers

According to experts, the bio-luminescent decaying wood and twigs, where the fungus grows, glow at night only and that too in a particular season.

Published: 17th July 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Illuminating woods at Chorla Ghats of Karnataka-Goa border

Illuminating woods at Chorla Ghats of Karnataka-Goa border| Sriharsha Ganjam

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: While monsoon brings an opportunity for photographers to capture rare moments of reptiles and amphibians, there is a unique set of photographers who are more interested in clicking a fungus. For this organism has a particular speciality - it glows at night.

The fungus grows on decaying wood and emits light with glowing dead twigs splayed out, bringing to mind scenes from the Hollywood movie Avatar.  Usually such light-emitting decaying woods are located in the thick forests of Western Ghats along the borders of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

According to experts, the bio-luminescent decaying wood and twigs glow at night only and that too in a particular season. A photographer from Bengaluru, who went to the forest at night, has photographed these glowing dead plants at night.

Photographer and documentary maker Sriharsha Ganjam said he came to know about the glowing plants in the Western Ghats during one of the expeditions. "In search of such plants, we went to Chorla Ghats. After a week-long expedition, we found glowing fungi on decaying woods in the thick and evergreen forests. These luminous fungi can be mostly found in high rainfall receiving areas."

"It was not easy as we thought, we spent the whole night to capture photos of the illuminating wood. It was difficult to capture photos, therefore we used to change camera settings and captured the photos. The illuminating woods are seen only at night during monsoon. If we use torch or mobile light, we were not able to see any emitting of light," he added.

Another photographer said bioluminescence does not take place on live trees. "The fungi grows on decaying woods during heavy rains. These fungi are seen in the forests of Chorla Ghats, Aghanashini forest, thick forest near Sirsi and in Meghalaya and Mizoram forests in North Eastern India. We need patience to search for them and wait till they illuminate light," he noted.

"Many people say it is an illusion that a tree glows at night. But there are illuminating woods in the forest which has not come to light. New researches should be taken up to study these fungi. These researches will be helpful in preserving such fungi that lights up the forest at night," he said.

Still A Mystery 

It is believed that there were illuminating forest patches in the past, but experts say it is just an illusion. Photographers who claims they have captured illuminating decaying woods in the Western Ghats demand research and preservation of such forests. 

The photographers said it is dangerous to roam around the forest at night in the monsoon season to photograph these fungi. They said they captured the photos with the help of forest staffers and villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka glowing fungus Sriharsha Ganjam Glowing fungus Karnataka photographers Western Ghats fungus
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp