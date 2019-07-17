Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy keen on attending trust vote proceedings

The Congress-JDS coalition may be successful in ensuring at least one rebel MLA blinks first after all.

Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

He is yet to decide on withdrawing his resignation but senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who is being consistently pursued by leaders of the coalition, is said to be keen on attending Thursday’s proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The debate on the confidence motion by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will begin on July 18 and Reddy, whose resignation is still with Speaker Ramesh Kumar, will adhere to the party whip and attend the session. 

Unlike rebel MLAs, currently holed up in a Mumbai hotel, who have refused to even consider attending the session in what could be construed as a violation of whip, Reddy is keen on voting in favour of the coalition.

His reasoning stems from the fact that his resignation is yet to be accepted and he continues to be an MLA of the party until it is accepted by the Speaker.

With his move, Reddy will effectively dodge the possibility of action under the anti-defection law - the tool being used by the coalition to warn rebel MLAs of disqualification.

The coalition hopes that Reddy’s decision will make a difference.

