Karnataka crisis: BJP, Congress, JDS anxious about rebel MLAs' pleas in SC as trust vote looms

BENGALURU: Nail-biting tension. Like it was a 20-20 match.

Legislators and netas in all the three camps - BJP, Congress and JDS, watched the news on the rebel MLAs’ plea in the Supreme Court with great anxiety on Tuesday. But the apex court is expected to give its verdict only on Wednesday.

And two days before the trust vote, they are worried as no one is confident whether the verdict will be in their favour.

The rebels too, who had expected that they would get a breather on Tuesday, now have to wait till Wednesday.

The big three, not taking any chances and trying to do their best to keep their MLAs together, had moved out to resorts on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

After their morning walk and breakfast, the MLAs were glued to TV sets to follow the news on the arguments and counter by their counsel in the apex court.

The BJP, which has 107 members, including the support of two independents, has ensured that its MLAs are out of reach of all.

The party, which fears a reverse swing, ensured that no MLA was accessible even on phone.

The rebel camps were relieved when counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the 15 rebel MLAs who had filed a plea against Speaker Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignations, put forth his arguments.

“We have made our stand clear in the Supreme Court. We have faith in the judiciary that we will get justice. We are confident that this government will go,” said rebel MLA A H Vishwanath.

On the other side, the Congress and JDS too were tracking the SC proceedings. The MLAs put up at resorts near Devanahalli closely followed Speaker’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi reiterating the Speaker’s powers.

Anxious Congress leaders through the day were busy consulting their legal eagles to know where they stand.

The MLAs hope that the Supreme Court will give some order/ directions to the Speaker before the trust vote on Thursday.

“We have watched the television like we watch a 20:20 cricket match for four hours. We are expecting a landmark judgment and hope that the court will direct the Speaker to act on the resignations, setting aside disqualification,” said BJP spokesperson Ravi Kumar.