Karnataka miniature artist's work all set to India Book of Records 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Varun Kumar, a miniature artist, is all set to enter India Book of Records with his work of a mini London’s Tower Bride made with matchsticks.

The model is of 0.7 mm height and 2.1 cm width.

Varun (25), a resident of Bhadravathi town, after completing his graduation in Commerce, joined Kalikaparameshwari cooperative society.

He has been working on miniatures and other works of carving arts on lone rice, chalk and pencil. His artistic skills helped him carve about 250 such works on chalk, pencil and rice.

As the artist hails from a family of goldsmiths, it pushed him to excel and take up micro art. “I am very happy that my work is being considered for India book of Records”, he said.

He has also got invitation from several organisations, including one in Bengaluru to exhibit his work.