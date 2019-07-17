Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Nittuvalli anganwadi has one tiny room, overworked teacher

Locals alleged that Women and Child Welfare department officials could not find a solution to these issues of the anganwadi that has been running under a roof measuring 10x15 sqft. 

The congested entrance at the anganwadi centre in Davanagere.

The congested entrance at the anganwadi centre in Davanagere. (Photo | EPS)

By Arpitha I
Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: It feels like entering a cave when you enter this anganwadi as it is being run in such a congested room.

This is the condition of Nittuvalli Anganwadi centre, which is opposite Government Higher Primary (RMSE) School in Nittuvalli. 

The anganwadi centre has only one teacher and does not have a helper. One person performs the job of the teacher as well as the helper.

The centre has only one small room where all 35 students are taught, food is cooked, and 16 pregnant women served with nutritious lunch under the 'Mathru Purna Yojana'. 

The centre has only one small room where all 35 students are taught, food is cooked, and 16 pregnant women served with nutritious lunch under the ‘Mathru Purna Yojana’.

Residents alleged that it has been four years since the anganwadi was set up in the small building where children are taught in a hall, with a gas stove and toilet.

They rue that as the cooking is also done in the hall itself, the safety of the children is at risk.

Authorities concerned said that Davanagere North MLA S A Ravindranath has assured to construct a separate building next to Nittuvalli Government School by demolishing the old primary health centre.

However, no action in this regard has been initiated so far, which is creating difficulty in managing the 35 students in such a small hall. 

