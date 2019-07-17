Home States Karnataka

'No question of going back on resignations, will not attend Assembly': Karnataka rebel MLAs after SC verdict

The Supreme Court directed Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Assembly.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday

The dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hailing the Supreme Court direction on Karnataka political crisis, rebel Congress-JDS MLAs camping in Mumbai Wednesday said there was no question of going back on their resignations from the Assembly or attending the session.

"We are happy with the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, we honour it," rebel Congress MLA BC Patil said in a video released to the media, a day ahead of the trial of strength in the Karnataka assembly.

Flanked by 11 other Congress-JD(S) MLAs who have quit, he said, "we all are together and whatever decision we have taken. at any cost no question of going back (on resignations). We stand by our decision. No question of going to assembly."

The Supreme Court directed Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Assembly, where Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is slated to face the floor test on July 18.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also said the Speaker was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs within the time-frame decided by him.

The court further said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The apex court was hearing the plea of 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking direction to the Speaker to accept their resignations from the Assembly.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Congress leaders divided on whether to disqualify rebel MLAs

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs S Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, keeping it on the edge.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the 13 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

According to official sources, nominated member too has a right to vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JDS BJP Karnataka Crisis BC Patil H D Kumaraswamy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp