Supreme Court set to draw curtains on Karnataka drama today

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict on the pleas by 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs seeking direction to the Karnataka Speaker to accept their resignations.

Published: 17th July 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

Tuesday’s hearing in the apex court was marked by high-voltage arguments with Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy saying the rebel MLAs are “hunting in a pack” with the sole aim to bring down his government and the dissidents countering that Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar was trying to prop up a government that has lost the majority.

The Speaker argued he is a constitutional functionary and, hence, he can’t be directed to first decide on the resignations of the MLAs and thereafter the pending disqualification applications. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it did not restrain the Speaker from disqualifying the MLAs but only asked him to ascertain whether they voluntarily resigned.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, cited the Speaker’s request seeking a modification of the court’s interim order asking to maintain status quo on resignation. The bench said, “Very well. You decide the resignation at the earliest and then decide the disqualification”. Singhvi argued the SC does not have such jurisdiction to ask the Speaker to act in a particular manner or to decide the issue of resignation in a timebound manner.

The CJI remarked, “Where were the questions of jurisdiction of this court when it appointed even a protem Speaker? You didn’t say anything then because it suited you?” The bench was referring to the 2018 midnight hearing when court had ordered the Speaker to decide on resignations within 24 hours. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the dissident lawmakers, said the Speaker was acting in a partisan manner.

BJP reiterates demand for HDK resignation Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday reiterated its demand that K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy must resign stating that the coalition government has been reduced to a minority after resignations by rebel Congress and JDS MLAs.

According to the BJP, House proceedings can be conducted only after the CM proves majority

