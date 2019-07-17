Home States Karnataka

Will Karnataka government uncertainty spillover till July 22?  

The endgame for the coalition government is nearing and the Congress-JDS coalition seems to be looking to prolong the trust vote debate till Monday.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The endgame for the coalition government is nearing and the Congress-JDS coalition seems to be looking to prolong the trust vote debate till Monday.

This, they believe, will give them more time to woo back their MLAs. But the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday on the petition by the MLAs could put a spanner in the works. 

Sources say that voting on the confidence motion may not happen on Thursday, when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will move the motion in the assembly.

The coalition partners are likely to drag the debate on the motion till Monday, to buy more time, by lining up a long list of people to speak during the motion. 

This list will include senior leaders like Kumaraswamy, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, PWD Minister H D Revanna, Home Minister M B Patil and others.

These sessions could very well keep the House busy on Thursday and Friday with no session on the weekend.

If there is no success in convincing MLAs on Saturday and Sunday, Kumaraswamy is likely to resign on Monday at an auspicious hour, sources said. 

Speaking to TNIE, Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre said, “We will like to bring on record why the confidence vote has been necessitated. How many attempts they have made to bring this government down. For posterity, it must be known.” 

To plan for Thursday, closed-door meetings were held at the KK Guest House where KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Khandre strategised, settling on plans to save the government, even at this juncture. Possible options, should the government not survive, were also discussed.

“We are hopeful some of our MLAs will come back,” some Congress leaders said.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday tweeted that the Congress and JDS MLAs in  Mumbai are in a state of ‘complete lockdown’ and have had their phones taken away.

“Now they are under house arrest, soon they will be waiting in queue to get BJP B-forms.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka political crisis Karnataka trust vote
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp