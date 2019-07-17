Will take decision after SC verdict, says Karnataka Speaker on MLAs' plea

By Express News Service

SRINIVASAPURA: With the Supreme Court all set to pronounce its order on the pleas of 15 Congress-JDS MLAs seeking directive to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations from the Assembly, the latter on Tuesday said he would arrive at a decision only after the top court gave its judgment on Wednesday.

“The matter is before the Supreme Court, it will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday. After that, I will take a decision in accordance with the Constitution, I will perform my duty as a Speaker,” Ramesh Kumar told reporters at his native Srinivasapura.

On Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig being detained by the SIT, he said there was no need to take permission from him to detain a legislator.

He said the police should inform the Speaker within 24 hours of the detention and this was followed by the SIT too.

Ramesh Kumar said there were petitions before him filed by social organisations and individuals regarding the resignation episode and that he would hear all the petitions.