Ahead of Karnataka trust vote, BJP camp upbeat, but will play it safe in Assembly

Published: 18th July 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The firm stand of the rebel MLAs on not attending the Assembly session following the SC’s interim order has brought cheer to the BJP camp which says the trust vote will now only be a formality. 

The party leaders, however, are leaving nothing to chance. While they are trying to ensure that the rebels are kept out of reach of the Congress, the party’s core committee also strategised on its members’ conduct in the House.

Referring to the SC order, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said,  “I welcome the decision. It is a victory of the Constitution and democracy. It is a moral victory for rebel MLAs,” he said.

Underlining that political parties cannot issue a whip to the 15 rebel lawmakers, he said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will have to resign on Thursday when he faces the confidence vote. “When there is no majority, he will automatically resign tomorrow,” he said. 

