Home States Karnataka

BJP corrals independents in resort before Karnataka trust vote

BJP members knocked on the Speaker’s door, with an appeal to directly go for a confidence vote, as the opposition would not get into deliberations.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though in an upbeat mood after the Supreme Court verdict, the BJP is not keen to take any chances. In an effort to shore up numbers to defeat Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s trust vote, the party brought back Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar to Bengaluru.

Though the rebel MLAs had decided to stay back in Mumbai and wanted to return only on Friday, BJP leaders tracking the Congress’ petition pressing for disqualification of Shankar, flew them to Bengaluru, 
and corralled them at Ramada resort to ensure that troubleshooter DK Shivakumar or CLP leader Siddaramaiah do not approach them.

The BJP, which held a core committee meeting attended by senior leaders, wants to maintain silence and not create a ruckus that would become a tool for Speaker Ramesh Kumar to take an unfavourable decision, or suspend them when the House votes.

As the Congress and JDS plans to drag the motion of confidence vote with lengthy speeches to buy itself a window of two days, that could allow the leaders to operate behind the scenes to win over a few rebels. 

BJP members knocked on the Speaker’s door, with an appeal to directly go for a confidence vote, as the opposition would not get into deliberations.

They also held talks with legal experts as Siddaramaiah has moved a disqualification petition against Shankar, and hope to counter the Speaker’s move if he wants to hear from the counsel appearing for 
the rebels, on the disqualification petition. 

It is also learnt that central BJP office-bearers and leaders will arrive in Bengaluru to take stock of the post trust vote developments, and not give scope for any other constitutional crisis or gameplan of the Congress-JDS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka BJP Karnataka trust vote
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp