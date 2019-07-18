Home States Karnataka

Congress terms Supreme Court order on Karnataka political crisis as ‘bad judgment’ 

 However, the SC in its interim order had stated that MLAs cannot be forced to attend the session.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 01:02 PM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha to meet Speaker Ramesh Kumar, in Bengaluru on July 17, 2019. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress has termed the Supreme Court’s interim order as a “bad judgment that encroaches upon the rights of the legislature.”

“This is a bad judgement which seems to protect the defectors and encourages horse-trading and also violating the doctrine of separation of powers,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

He said the party’s disqualification petition with the Speaker against the MLAs is “as per section 2-1a of the anti-defection law.

ALSO READ: ‘Supreme Court cannot interfere in Speaker’s duties’, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

"It’s not for violating the whip but for indulging in anti-party activities, for joining hands with the BJP to topple our government and voluntarily giving up  membership.”

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and former CM Siddaramaiah too criticised the SC order. “There is a need for debate on the SC order,” said Venugopal.

Meanwhile,  after the SC order, senior Congress leaders met the Speaker and sought his clarification on the Karnataka Assembly House rules that mandate its members to seek permission to stay away from the assembly proceedings and also the legislature party right to issue whip directing MLAs to attend the session.

Rural Development and Panchayat RajMinister Krishna Byre Gowda said Karnataka Assembly’s House Rules require members to take permission from the Speaker to abstain from the proceedings.

 However, the SC in its interim order had stated that MLAs cannot be forced to attend the session.

