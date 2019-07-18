Despite incessant water supply from Rajapur dam, many Karnataka villages still face water crisis

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Most of the rivers in Belagavi district are in spate owing to incessant rain and release of excessive water from Rajapur dam of Maharashtra. However, a large number of villages here still face acute drinking water scarcity.

According to official sources, “The overflowing Krishna river has not helped overcome water scarcity in 71 villages of Belagavi where drinking water scarcity has gone from bad to worse. Water is being supplied in tankers to affected villages where 1.51 lakh people face drinking water scarcity.

"Many areas of Athani are flooded due to the overflowing Krishna river, but the local administration is supplying water in 48 tankers everyday to most of the Athani taluk alone. With hardly any water sources available, 32 private borewells have been hired by the local administration to help these villages.”

“The projects proposed to overcome water crisis in Athani taluk on a permanent basis still remain pending for many years now,” said sources.

Rain breathes life into Kumbwade falls

With intermittent spells of rain lashing Belagavi in the past few weeks, waterfalls in the Western Ghats have regained their splendour.

Tourists and trekkers often try to explore some of these waterfalls. One of the beautiful yet unexplored spots is Kumbwade waterfalls located 87 km from Belagavi city towards Amboli Ghat.

This spot is slowly gaining popularity among tourists of Goa and Maharashtra.

This waterfall is located on a private property, which was owned by former Maharashtra assembly speaker, the late leader Babasaheb Kupekar.