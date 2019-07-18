Home States Karnataka

Despite incessant water supply from Rajapur dam, many Karnataka villages still face water crisis

Water is being supplied in tankers to affected villages in Karnataka where 1.51 lakh people face drinking water scarcity.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

water, tap

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Most of the rivers in Belagavi district are in spate owing to incessant rain and release of excessive water from Rajapur dam of Maharashtra. However, a large number of villages here still face acute drinking water scarcity. 

According to official sources, “The overflowing Krishna river has not helped overcome water scarcity in 71 villages of Belagavi where drinking water scarcity has gone from bad to worse. Water is being supplied in tankers to affected villages where 1.51 lakh people face drinking water scarcity.

"Many areas of Athani are flooded due to the overflowing Krishna river, but the local administration is supplying water in 48 tankers everyday to most of the Athani taluk alone. With hardly any water sources available, 32 private borewells have been hired by the local administration to help these villages.” 

“The projects proposed to overcome water crisis in Athani taluk on a permanent basis still remain pending for many years now,” said sources.

Rain breathes life into Kumbwade falls 

With intermittent spells of rain lashing Belagavi in the past few weeks, waterfalls in the Western Ghats have regained their splendour.

Tourists and trekkers often try to explore some of these waterfalls. One of the beautiful yet unexplored spots is Kumbwade waterfalls located 87 km from Belagavi city towards Amboli Ghat.

This spot is slowly gaining popularity among tourists of Goa and Maharashtra.

This waterfall is located on a private property, which was owned by former Maharashtra assembly speaker, the late leader Babasaheb Kupekar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka water crisis Rajapur dam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp