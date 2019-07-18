Karnataka crisis: Judgement day for Congress-JDS alliance on Thursday, but can they hold on for long?

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court order has set off alarm bells in the coalition camp, coming as it does just a day before Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is scheduled to move a confidence motion in the Assembly.

With the rebels sticking to their guns that they will keep away from the ongoing proceedings, the coalition may well see its numbers reduced to 101.

In a fresh jolt late on Wednesday evening, Kagwad MLA Shrimant Patil is said to have gone missing from the resort where the Congress MLAs are put up near here.

However, in some relief for the coalition, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said he will withdraw his resignation and remain in the party.

Meanwhile, the CM, on Wednesday, along with parents H D Deve Gowda and Channamma, visited temples and even refused to react to the media.

A Congress delegation met the Speaker seeking disqualification of independent MLA R Shankar.