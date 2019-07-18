Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs refuse to return to Bengaluru before trust vote

Meanwhile, the Congress has again warned its rebel MLAs of disqualification if they failed to attend the session and support the government.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday

The dissident MLAs from JD(S) and Congress. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making it almost impossible for the Congress-JD (S) coalition government to survive Thursday’s trust vote in the assembly, rebel Congress and JDS MLAs have refused to return to Bengaluru to attend the session.

The rebels, who have submitted resignation to the Speaker, are staying in Mumbai. The Supreme Court’s interim order on Wednesday made it clear that the MLAs cannot be forced to attend the assembly session.

This came as a relief to them as the Congress and JDS had warned them of disqualification if they failed to support the government during the trust vote.

“We are happy with the Supreme Court order. Together we have taken a decision and at any cost there is no question of going back to attend the assembly,” rebel Congress MLA BC Patil said speaking on behalf of other rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress has again warned its rebel MLAs of disqualification if they failed to attend the session and support the government.  

On Wednesday, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar asked the MLAs to return to Bengaluru and attend the session and not force the party to act against them.

“They are not rebel MLAs, but our friends, we request them to return to the state and attend the session. The party can issue whip and even recommend their disqualification,” Shivakumar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka Congress Karnataka Congress rebel MLAs Karnataka Political Crisis Karnataka trust vote
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp