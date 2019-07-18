Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs refuse to return to Bengaluru before trust vote

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making it almost impossible for the Congress-JD (S) coalition government to survive Thursday’s trust vote in the assembly, rebel Congress and JDS MLAs have refused to return to Bengaluru to attend the session.

The rebels, who have submitted resignation to the Speaker, are staying in Mumbai. The Supreme Court’s interim order on Wednesday made it clear that the MLAs cannot be forced to attend the assembly session.

This came as a relief to them as the Congress and JDS had warned them of disqualification if they failed to support the government during the trust vote.

“We are happy with the Supreme Court order. Together we have taken a decision and at any cost there is no question of going back to attend the assembly,” rebel Congress MLA BC Patil said speaking on behalf of other rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress has again warned its rebel MLAs of disqualification if they failed to attend the session and support the government.

On Wednesday, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar asked the MLAs to return to Bengaluru and attend the session and not force the party to act against them.

“They are not rebel MLAs, but our friends, we request them to return to the state and attend the session. The party can issue whip and even recommend their disqualification,” Shivakumar said.