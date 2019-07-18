Karnataka crisis: Speaker Ramesh Kumar mum on rebel MLAs' resignation letters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision giving him the freedom to decide on the resignations of rebel MLAs, and said he will conduct himself responsibly in accordance with the principles of the Constitution.

“With utmost humility, I welcome and respect the Supreme Court decision. I will follow the order within a time-frame, as advised. I will not delay in deciding on the resignations. The Supreme Court has put extra burden on me, I will conduct myself responsibly,” he told reporters at his residence in Srinivasapura in Kolar district.

He, however, did not give any indications about the time frame within which he will decide on the resignations.

Ramesh Kumar also said he will not force the rebel legislators to attend the Assembly session on Thursday.