Karnataka HC questions government over not issuing notification on declaration of drought-hit taluks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday questioned the state government as to why it had not issued a notification declaring drought-hit taluks after the expiry of an earlier notification issued in December 2018 declaring that 156 taluks were drought-hit.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad questioned the government after the court was informed by the government advocate that the earlier notification had expired on June 28, 2019.

“Why is there a delay to declare this? Is this the stand of the government that the drought did not exist after June 28?” the court asked the government advocate.

ALSO READ: Karnataka High Court issues notice to state over lack of facilities in new taluks

The court, while hearing PILs filed by the Karnataka Legal Services Authority and one Mallikarjun seeking directions be issued to the state to protect cattle from drought, asked the government advocate, “What is so auspicious about August?”

The court also asked the government advocate to tell the state to issue an order declaring 65 taluks drought-hit and that at least one cattle camp be established in each taluk.

The HC also sought a scientific assessment to know the exact number of drought-hit taluks and cattle camps.

On being informed by the state that there was a dearth of funds, the court asked the state to reveal the amount available with district administrations and the government for rehabilitation measures in drought-hit taluks so that it would pass interim directions on Friday afternoon.

While questioning the state on who had taken a decision that 27 cattle camps were required, the court observed that there was no fodder in the fodder banks established by the government.