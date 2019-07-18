Karnataka High Court issues notice to state over lack of facilities in new taluks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government and asked it to file objections with regard to a PIL seeking directions to provide infrastructural facilities to 50 newly notified taluks.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shriniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued the notice, after hearing the petition filed by Gurunath Vadde, a resident of Santosh Colony in Bidar district.

The petitioner said that proper facilities were not provided even a year after declaring the taluks. No facilities were extended and hence the officials were under serious dilemma. There was no response from the government either, he claimed.