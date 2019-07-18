Karnataka High Court issues notice to state over lack of facilities in new taluks
No facilities were extended and hence the officials were under serious dilemma. There was no response from the government either.
Published: 18th July 2019 04:05 AM | Last Updated: 18th July 2019 04:05 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government and asked it to file objections with regard to a PIL seeking directions to provide infrastructural facilities to 50 newly notified taluks.
The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shriniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued the notice, after hearing the petition filed by Gurunath Vadde, a resident of Santosh Colony in Bidar district.
The petitioner said that proper facilities were not provided even a year after declaring the taluks. No facilities were extended and hence the officials were under serious dilemma. There was no response from the government either, he claimed.