Home States Karnataka

Soon, Karnataka government schools will monitor real-time attendance of students using tablets

It is expected to be implemented by the end of August. Once done, Karnataka will be the only state to monitor real-time attendance in government schools.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

A picture of a government school in Karnataka.

A picture of a government school in Karnataka.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government school teachers will soon have to feed in attendance details on electronic tablets, monitored by senior authorities of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

It is expected to be implemented by the end of August. Once done, Karnataka will be the only state to monitor real-time attendance in government schools.

In Karnataka, there are 48,188 government schools, including 4,696 high schools. They have chosen 10,000 schools where the number of admissions is more than 200 to start with.  

“Tablets to each school’s principal. A separate login ID will be given to each school and teachers will have to feed in students’ real-time attendance every day.

"They have to feed in the number of absentees, class-wise. They also have to feed in the teachers’ attendance. Apart from this, they have to feed in other data like the academic records of each student,’’ a senior SSA official told The New Indian Express. 

At present, the SSA has floated a tender for the tablets, expected to be delivered by August end. “One can monitor the attendance even from the head office.

"If a teacher or student is absent for long, it can be looked into,’’ said an official. Right now, in many of the schools, teachers have to go to cyber centres to feed in these details once a week. Tablets will make this process easier. 

Later, the tablets will be given to a Cluster Resource Person (CRP), who will handle the attendance records of 12-16 schools with lesser strengths.

He or she shall visit two to three schools a day and feed in the entire week’s attendance in the tablet. 

Later, they plan to include an option where teachers can raise issues related to school infrastructure, schemes or any other issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka government schools Karnataka schools real time attendance
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp