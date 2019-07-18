South Western Railway postpones Goa bound train launch due to space crunch at Belagavi station

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The South Western Railway has postponed the inaugural journey of a new train between Belagavi and Goa owing to no space availability at Belagavi railway station.

SWR authorities have assured that efforts are on to create space for the new rake.

A senior SWR senior official said the Railways are planning to shift a few goods trains to substations around Belagavi, to make space at Belagavi station.

Several passengers across Karnataka had checked for tickets, but could not reserve seats. The biweekly train will pass through scenic Western Ghats going along several cascades including the famous Dudh Sagar waterfalls. “We hope to run the train by July end and new dates will be announced,” the official added.